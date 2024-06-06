Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $253.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

