Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $447.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.