Madre Armelle De Sells 4,442 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $486,176.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04.

Shares of DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

