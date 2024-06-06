Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Sells $33,441.03 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Presunka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Presunka sold 2,485 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $4,820.90.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 116.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matterport by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73,188 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

