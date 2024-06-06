Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,973 shares of company stock worth $22,178,175. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

MEDP stock opened at $407.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.53. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.47 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

Read Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.