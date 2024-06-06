Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.66. Approximately 1,284,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,239,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

