Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

