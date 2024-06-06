Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Stock Up 2.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $7,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,797,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

