Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 28,430 shares.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.25.
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microbix Biosystems
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.