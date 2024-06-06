Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 28,430 shares.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.25.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

