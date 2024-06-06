Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Sells $19,386.00 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) VP Erin Cutler sold 225 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $19,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

