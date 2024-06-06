Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,416 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $757.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.31.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

