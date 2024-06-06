MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2,150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MYR Group by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $744,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYRG opened at $152.63 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

