Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $83,487.52 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

