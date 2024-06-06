Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.80. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 24,564 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

