Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

