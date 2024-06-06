Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Semtech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 259.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

