NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

