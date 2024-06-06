NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 609,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,691,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

