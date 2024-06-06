NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of NVR by 74.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,644.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,676.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,327.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.