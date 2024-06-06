NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 13,446 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

