NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,759,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $334.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.34. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

