NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

