NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.
Insider Activity at PTC
In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
