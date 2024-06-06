NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

