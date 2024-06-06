NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 308 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,453.59 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,344.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,250.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

