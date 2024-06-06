NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 29,786.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,910,000 after acquiring an additional 387,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $19.03 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

