Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,009 shares of company stock worth $2,166,731. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

