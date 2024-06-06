NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9,472.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,472 ($121.36) and last traded at GBX 9,470 ($121.33), with a volume of 308083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,322 ($119.44).
NEXT Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,140.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,608.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.
NEXT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.81) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 3,155.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
