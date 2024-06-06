NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

About NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $67,764,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 58.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,459,173 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 337.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,459,457 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

