NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NEXT opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
