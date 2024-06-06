NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.44

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 48594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

NFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,478 shares of company stock worth $686,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

