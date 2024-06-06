Nicholas (Nick) Perkins Buys 8,720 Shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,918.32 ($20,079.41).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Reject Shop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reject Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

