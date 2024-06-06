Ninety One Group (LON:N91) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

LON N91 opened at GBX 158.90 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £989.36 million, a P/E ratio of 886.67, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50).

Insider Buying and Selling at Ninety One Group

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 45,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £75,094.80 ($96,213.71). Insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

