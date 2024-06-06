Norges Bank Invests $9.68 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

