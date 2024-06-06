Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 522,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

