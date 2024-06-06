Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

