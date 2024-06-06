Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Northrop Grumman worth $257,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

