NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,423,664 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of NuStar Energy worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE NS opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

