nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $79.36 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

