NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,141.00 and last traded at $1,145.30. 15,761,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 49,748,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $928.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.12.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,117 shares of company stock worth $90,701,708 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

