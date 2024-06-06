Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.00

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 2253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.05. The company has a market capitalization of £885.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

