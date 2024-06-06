OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $90,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.