Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $16,900.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $16,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

