Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $16,900.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $16,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
