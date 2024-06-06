On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.59

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.59 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.84). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 477,205 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($76,616.89). 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

