ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $24,646.02 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $24,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,803.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $18,085.62.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 420,455 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

