ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 2,625 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,172.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 454,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $20,677.79.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $20,802.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ON24 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 65.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

