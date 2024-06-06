ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Jayesh Sahasi Sells 2,680 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $21,113.54.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 65.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

