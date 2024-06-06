ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Jayesh Sahasi Sells 3,634 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $21,113.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,490.40.

ON24 Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.