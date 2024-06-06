ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $92,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

OKE opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

