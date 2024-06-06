Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Rick Crabb bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).

Ora Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Ora Gold

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds interest in the Garden Gully property comprising a 677 square kilometers tenure package covering the Abbots Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Thundelarra Limited and changed its name to Ora Gold Limited in March 2019.

