Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Rick Crabb bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).
Ora Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
About Ora Gold
