Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,958 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 163.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 24.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

