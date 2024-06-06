Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 8,582 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

